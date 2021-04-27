Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. 371,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.01. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

