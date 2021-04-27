Newpark Resources (NR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Newpark Resources to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

