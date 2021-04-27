Newscrypto 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.24 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $259.81 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00061951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.69 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.66 or 0.01051453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.21 or 0.00706613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,940.47 or 1.00002423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,688 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,940 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.