Newscrypto (NWC) Hits Market Cap of $259.35 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $259.35 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00003037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00278758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01041255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00727401 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.62 or 0.99824221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,688 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,940 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

