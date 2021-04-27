Newton Coin Project (NCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $58,948.94 and approximately $23.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

