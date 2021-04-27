Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 5,856 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 13.5% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $82.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

