Newton One Investments LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 365,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $102.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

