NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.290-2.290 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NXRT traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. 107,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,396. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

