Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NXST stock opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $7,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,713,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

