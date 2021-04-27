NEXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,044.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1,044.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.54 or 0.00468242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000898 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.