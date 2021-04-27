NextDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $383,728.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $383,728.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,962,907,866 coins and its circulating supply is 1,922,675,756 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

