NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,209,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.90% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $21,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

