NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NEX stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several brokerages have commented on NEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

