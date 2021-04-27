Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 215.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,079 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCBS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $795.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

