Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Reaches $0.51

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $783,277.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.38 or 0.00793320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00097221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.23 or 0.08190352 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.