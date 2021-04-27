NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

