NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,165 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of NIKE worth $262,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.37. 832,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

