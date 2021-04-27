NIO’s (NIO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.92% from the company’s current price.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,760,547. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NIO has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NIO by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares during the last quarter.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

