Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.760-4.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.38 billion-$7.38 billion.

NDEKY stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.79. 5,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nitto Denko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

