NIX (NIX) One Day Volume Tops $116,347.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and $116,347.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,655.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.59 or 0.04839742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00473591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $922.54 or 0.01657580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00737473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00526355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064290 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.47 or 0.00432065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004216 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,052,894 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

