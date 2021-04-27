NKN (NKN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $103.88 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. NKN has a total market capitalization of $404.53 million and $103.88 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NKN has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001266 BTC on exchanges.

NKN Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

