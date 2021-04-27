NKN Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $410.70 million and approximately $78.60 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00062562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.40 or 0.00276571 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.77 or 0.01052537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002392 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,666,666 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

