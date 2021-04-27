NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Stock Price Up 2%

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 309,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,424,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

NLSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

