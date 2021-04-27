NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,604 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 26th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 23 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $553.38.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80.
NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 445,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,674. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.