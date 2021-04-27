NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,604 Shares

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradley M. Shuster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Bradley M. Shuster sold 23 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $553.38.

On Thursday, April 1st, Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80.

NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. 445,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,674. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,859,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

