NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect NMI to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NMIH opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,455 shares of company stock worth $2,036,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

