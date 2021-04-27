Noir (NOR) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $553,037.97 and $969.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,464,614 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

