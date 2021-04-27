Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €152.62 ($179.55).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock traded down €1.65 ($1.94) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €144.80 ($170.35). 361,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €142.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €138.07. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 52-week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.