Nord/LB Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €21.00 ($24.71) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.28 ($28.56).

GYC remained flat at $€22.46 ($26.42) during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,180 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.80. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

