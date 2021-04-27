Nord/LB Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €24.40 Price Target

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €24.40 ($28.71) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.77 ($30.31).

Shares of ETR:TEG traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €25.97 ($30.55). The company had a trading volume of 277,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

