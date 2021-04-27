Nord/LB Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.61 ($56.01).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA:DWNI traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.26 ($53.25). The stock had a trading volume of 866,178 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.01.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.