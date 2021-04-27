Norfolk Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by 54.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NSC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.85. 1,059,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,439. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $285.12. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

