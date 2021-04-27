Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 209,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000. Norges Bank owned 0.23% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

