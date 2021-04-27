Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 284,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,662,000. Norges Bank owned 0.24% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 545,034 shares of company stock valued at $20,182,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -169.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

