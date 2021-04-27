Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 767,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 105,381 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 82,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Innoviva stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.64. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

