Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 185,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Weis Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Weis Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

WMK opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.