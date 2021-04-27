Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.05% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
