Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.05% of Ceridian HCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

