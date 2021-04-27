Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 184,008 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,000. Norges Bank owned 0.37% of SkyWest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,877 shares in the company, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

