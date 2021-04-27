Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 460,815 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 460,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.18% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,025.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

