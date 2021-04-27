Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 70,000 Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.11% of Galapagos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.49.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

