Norges Bank Buys New Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.51% of CVR Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

