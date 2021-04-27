Norges Bank Buys New Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 426,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.26% of Natus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after buying an additional 263,371 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTUS opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

