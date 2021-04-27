Norges Bank Buys Shares of 222,344 Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,216,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Seacor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,030,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 262,835 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,841,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the fourth quarter worth $7,761,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CKH opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.27 million. Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

