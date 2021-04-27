Norges Bank Buys Shares of 749,632 RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of RPT Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

