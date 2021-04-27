Norges Bank Buys Shares of 870,297 Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.06% of Boston Private Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Boston Private Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Boston Private Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

