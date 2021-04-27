Norges Bank Buys Shares of 894,337 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 894,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on GLNG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.
