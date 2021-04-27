Norges Bank Invests $6.41 Million in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 746,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.11% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 231,934 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,522 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.