Norges Bank Invests $6.48 Million in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 154,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.76% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

