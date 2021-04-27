Norges Bank Invests $6.63 Million in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Norges Bank owned 0.09% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000.

Shares of YSG opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

YSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

