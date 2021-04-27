Norges Bank Invests $6.89 Million in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of MeiraGTx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MeiraGTx by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MeiraGTx by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $639.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.45.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.