Norges Bank Invests $6.94 Million in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,296,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of WisdomTree Investments as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,807,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 501,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a P/E ratio of -59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.